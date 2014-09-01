Online retailers YesStyle and YesAsia are proudly sponsoring the New York leg of U-KISS First U.S. Tour, organized by Mnet America. The first stop of the first United States tour from South Korean boy-band U-KISS, the concert takes place on January 9, 2014 at the Best Buy Theater in New York City , and will be followed by performances in San Francisco on January 11 , and in Los Angeles . YesStyle and YesAsia are giving away VIP experience packages containing concert tickets and backstage passes via their Facebook pages.

Six-member South Korean boy-band U-KISS consists of members Soohyun, Kiseop, Eli, AJ, Hoon and Kevin, and was formed by NH Media in 2008. The group name is an acronym that stands for Ubiquitous Korean International idol Super Star. U-KISS is known for being multilingual, with members boasting fluency in Korean, English, Japanese, Mandarin Chinese, Cantonese Chinese, Spanish, and Portuguese. Aside from a homegrown K-pop career, the group has recorded Japanese-language albums, and has also participated in television dramas, variety shows and films.

The largest online retailers of Asian fashion and entertainment products, YesStyle and YesAsia are known for the depth and variety of their Korean entertainment, fashion and lifestyle products. The companies' involvement with Asian arts and fashion is reflected in their support of Asian artists and events, including many K-pop events like Super Junior's Super Show 5 World Tour in London, CN Blue's Blue Moon World Tour in Sydney, the 11th Korean Music Festival at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, K-Pop Festival - Music Bank Hong Kong 2012, and the Wonder Girls Wonder World Tour 2012 in Singapore. Previously, YesStyle and YesAsia sponsored KCON 2013, a Korean entertainment convention in Los Angeles also organized by Mnet America.

Angela S. Killoren, Chief Marketing Officer, CJ E&M, expressed her appreciation of YesStyle and YesAsia's sponsorship. "As the U.S. home for the best of Asian entertainment, Mnet America appreciates YesStyle and YesAsia's long-standing support," said Lee. "Our latest partnership for the U-KISS First U.S. Tour's New York engagement reflects our shared commitment to getting fans around the world closer to the excitement of KPOP."

About U-KISS First U.S. Tour

The first United States tour from K-pop boy-band U-KISS, the U-KISS First U.S. Tour is a three-stop concert tour taking place in early 2014. Performances and dates include January 9th at the Best Buy Theater in New York City, January 11th at the Warfield Theater in San Francisco, and January 14th at Club Nokia LA Live in Los Angeles. U-KISS First U.S. Tour is organized by Mnet America, a youth entertainment brand using video, digital, experiential and social media channels to reach fans of Asian pop culture, lifestyle and entertainment in the United States. Mnet America is the first U.S. television property of CJ E&M, Asia's leading entertainment company and a unit of the CJ Group. For more information, visit http://www.mnetamerica.com

About YesStyle

YesStyle is the world's largest online Asian fashion retailer, offering a wide range of high-quality fashion, jewelry, accessories and beauty products, all carefully selected by in-house stylists. Launched in 2006, http://www.yesstyle.com allows customers to browse over 300 fashion brands from Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei and Hong Kong. To serve growing customer bases around the world, YesStyle launched http://www.yesstyle.com.au and http://www.yesstyle.com.hk in 2010, http://www.yesstyle.co.uk and http://www.yesstyle.ca in 2011. Highlighting the latest trends and styles, YesStyle is dedicated to providing the best platform for Asian designers and fashion brands to connect with international customers.

About YesAsia

Founded in 1998, YesAsia.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with regional offices in Japan and South Korea. YesAsia.com has carved itself a niche as a leading Internet source for a wide range of Asian entertainment products, including music, videos, anime, games, books, electronics, toys and collectibles. YesAsia.com has a global base of over one million customers in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit http://www.yesasia.com

L Brands, Inc. reported net sales of $2.098 billion for the five weeks ended Jan. 4, 2014, compared to net sales of $1.947 billion for the five weeks ended Dec. 29, 2012. The company reported a comparable store sales increase of 2 percent for the five weeks ended Jan. 4, 2014, compared to the five weeks ended Jan. 5, 2013.

The company reported net sales of $10.042 billion for the 48 weeks ended Jan. 4, 2014, an increase of 6 percent compared to net sales of $9.472 billion for the 48 weeks ended Dec. 29, 2012. The company reported a comparable store sales increase of 2 percent for the 48 weeks ended Jan. 4, 2014, compared to the 48 weeks ended Jan. 5, 2013.

The company now expects fourth quarter earnings per share of approximately $1.60, compared to its previous forecast of $1.67 to $1.82. The decrease versus its previous forecast is primarily the result of lower than forecasted merchandise margins due to incremental promotional activity.

To hear further commentary provided on L Brands' prerecorded December sales message, call 1-866-639-7583 (1-866-NEWS-LTD), or log onto www.lb.com for an audio replay.

ABOUT L BRANDS:

L Brands, through Victoria's Secret, Pink, Bath & Body Works, La Senza and Henri Bendel, is an international company. The company operates 2,659 specialty stores in the United States and its brands are sold in about 800 company-operated and franchised additional locations world-wide. The company's products are also available online at www.VictoriasSecret.com, www.BathandBodyWorks.com, www.HenriBendel.com and www.LaSenza.com .

