Recent News
Fashion Newspaper is Temporarily on Pause
- Published 02/6/2014
The Fashion
Newspaper is temporarily on “pause” for system improvements.
During the transition, you can find fashion news at the following resources:
News – apparel industry news directory on Apparel Search
Blog – fashion blog on Apparel Search.
Fashion Blog – at the Fashion Blogger.
If you would like to communicate with members of the fashion industry, you can visit the Fashion Industry Network.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and Pinterest for updates.
Ascena Retail Group, Inc. Announces Holiday Sales Results
- Published 01/13/2014
Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) today announced sales results for the combined November and December Holiday period ended December 28, 2013. The Company also announced that, due to lower than planned Holiday sales, it is lowering earnings per share guidance for its current fiscal year ending July 26, 2014.
The Company noted that combined comparable store and e-commerce sales for the fiscal months of November and December increased 1% on a consolidated basis. The Company’s comparable store and e-commerce sales data is summarized below:
|Combined Fiscal November and December
|
ascena Consolidated
Comparable Sales
|ascena (stores)
|(2%)
|ascena (ecommerce)
|
27%
|Total ascena
|1%
|
Total Brand
Comparable Sales
|Justice
|(3%)
|Lane Bryant
|8%
|maurices
|flat
|dressbarn
|1%
|Catherines
|13%
David Jaffe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ascena Retail Group, Inc., commented, “A challenging Holiday selling season resulted in increased promotional activity. We successfully cleared excess inventory and have taken the necessary markdowns in the second quarter to transition cleanly into the spring season. As a result, we now believe full year adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance in the range of $1.10 to $1.15 is more appropriate, versus our previous guidance of $1.25 to $1.30.”
The Company noted that its updated guidance for Fiscal 2014 excludes one-time, acquisition-related integration, restructuring and purchase accounting costs that may be incurred related to the Charming Acquisition. The Company further noted that its guidance is based upon various assumptions, including low single-digit spring season comparable store sales and continued double-digit e-commerce sales growth. For the full year, the Company continues to plan to open approximately 185 stores and close approximately 135 stores, ending the fiscal year with approximately 3,900 Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn andCatherines stores in operation.
The Company commented that it will be presenting at the 16th Annual ICR XChange Conference to be held at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida on Monday January 13th 9:30am EST. The Ascena Retail Group investor presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at www.ascenaretail.com
YesStyle and YesAsia Sponsor U-KISS in NYC
- Published 01/9/2014
Online retailers YesStyle and YesAsia are proudly sponsoring the New York leg of U-KISS First U.S. Tour, organized by Mnet America. The first stop of the first United States tour from South Korean boy-band U-KISS, the concert takes place on January 9, 2014 at the Best Buy Theater in New York City, and will be followed by performances in San Francisco on January 11, and in Los Angeles. YesStyle and YesAsia are giving away VIP experience packages containing concert tickets and backstage passes via their Facebook pages.
Six-member South Korean boy-band U-KISS consists of members Soohyun, Kiseop, Eli, AJ, Hoon and Kevin, and was formed by NH Media in 2008. The group name is an acronym that stands for Ubiquitous Korean International idol Super Star. U-KISS is known for being multilingual, with members boasting fluency in Korean, English, Japanese, Mandarin Chinese, Cantonese Chinese, Spanish, and Portuguese. Aside from a homegrown K-pop career, the group has recorded Japanese-language albums, and has also participated in television dramas, variety shows and films.
The largest online retailers of Asian fashion and entertainment products, YesStyle and YesAsia are known for the depth and variety of their Korean entertainment, fashion and lifestyle products. The companies' involvement with Asian arts and fashion is reflected in their support of Asian artists and events, including many K-pop events like Super Junior's Super Show 5 World Tour in London, CN Blue's Blue Moon World Tour in Sydney, the 11th Korean Music Festival at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, K-Pop Festival - Music Bank Hong Kong 2012, and the Wonder Girls Wonder World Tour 2012 in Singapore. Previously, YesStyle and YesAsia sponsored KCON 2013, a Korean entertainment convention in Los Angeles also organized by Mnet America.
Angela S. Killoren, Chief Marketing Officer, CJ E&M, expressed her appreciation of YesStyle and YesAsia's sponsorship. "As the U.S. home for the best of Asian entertainment, Mnet America appreciates YesStyle and YesAsia's long-standing support," said Lee. "Our latest partnership for the U-KISS First U.S. Tour's New York engagement reflects our shared commitment to getting fans around the world closer to the excitement of KPOP."
About U-KISS First U.S. Tour
The first United States tour from K-pop boy-band U-KISS, the U-KISS First U.S. Tour is a three-stop concert tour taking place in early 2014. Performances and dates include January 9th at the Best Buy Theater in New York City, January 11th at the Warfield Theater in San Francisco, and January 14th at Club Nokia LA Live in Los Angeles. U-KISS First U.S. Tour is organized by Mnet America, a youth entertainment brand using video, digital, experiential and social media channels to reach fans of Asian pop culture, lifestyle and entertainment in the United States. Mnet America is the first U.S. television property of CJ E&M, Asia's leading entertainment company and a unit of the CJ Group. For more information, visit http://www.mnetamerica.com
About YesStyle
YesStyle is the world's largest online Asian fashion retailer, offering a wide range of high-quality fashion, jewelry, accessories and beauty products, all carefully selected by in-house stylists. Launched in 2006, http://www.yesstyle.com allows customers to browse over 300 fashion brands from Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei and Hong Kong. To serve growing customer bases around the world, YesStyle launched http://www.yesstyle.com.au and http://www.yesstyle.com.hk in 2010, http://www.yesstyle.co.uk and http://www.yesstyle.ca in 2011. Highlighting the latest trends and styles, YesStyle is dedicated to providing the best platform for Asian designers and fashion brands to connect with international customers.
About YesAsia
Founded in 1998, YesAsia.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with regional offices in Japan and South Korea. YesAsia.com has carved itself a niche as a leading Internet source for a wide range of Asian entertainment products, including music, videos, anime, games, books, electronics, toys and collectibles. YesAsia.com has a global base of over one million customers in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit http://www.yesasia.com
L Brands, Inc. reported net sales of $2.098 billion for the five weeks ended Jan. 4, 2014, compared to net sales of $1.947 billion for the five weeks ended Dec. 29, 2012. The company reported a comparable store sales increase of 2 percent for the five weeks ended Jan. 4, 2014, compared to the five weeks ended Jan. 5, 2013.
The company reported net sales of $10.042 billion for the 48 weeks ended Jan. 4, 2014, an increase of 6 percent compared to net sales of $9.472 billion for the 48 weeks ended Dec. 29, 2012. The company reported a comparable store sales increase of 2 percent for the 48 weeks ended Jan. 4, 2014, compared to the 48 weeks ended Jan. 5, 2013.
The company now expects fourth quarter earnings per share of approximately $1.60, compared to its previous forecast of $1.67 to $1.82. The decrease versus its previous forecast is primarily the result of lower than forecasted merchandise margins due to incremental promotional activity.
To hear further commentary provided on L Brands' prerecorded December sales message, call 1-866-639-7583 (1-866-NEWS-LTD), or log onto www.lb.com for an audio replay.
ABOUT L BRANDS:
L Brands, through Victoria's Secret, Pink, Bath & Body Works, La Senza and Henri Bendel, is an international company. The company operates 2,659 specialty stores in the United States and its brands are sold in about 800 company-operated and franchised additional locations world-wide. The company's products are also available online at www.VictoriasSecret.com, www.BathandBodyWorks.com, www.HenriBendel.com and www.LaSenza.com.
Century 21 The Big Game Sweepstakes
- Published 01/2/2014
Century 21 Department Store announced today it will give away two tickets to the most anticipated game of the year and a $250 Century 21 gift card to one lucky winner in "The Big Game" sweepstakes.
For three weeks only starting today, December 30th through January 20th, Century 21 shoppers can enter to win the big prize online at C21Stores.com/biggame. The winner will be announced via e-mail on Friday, January 24th.
Full rules can be found at C21Stores.com/rulesBG.
About Century 21 Department Store: Century 21 Department Store, established in 1961, is legendary for its exceptional offering of pure designer merchandise in every category at 40-65% off retail every day. A leader in high-end fashion retail for over 50 years, Century 21 Department Store offers men's, women's and children's apparel, footwear, outerwear, lingerie and accessories along with cosmetics and home goods at select stores. The retailer is headquartered in Downtown Manhattan, with four other locations in New York including Lincoln Square, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island and three additional locations in New Jersey including Paramus, Morristown and Elizabeth as well as online at C21Stores.com.
The Jones Group Announces Agreement To Be Acquired
- Published 12/20/2013
The Jones Group Inc. (NYSE: JNY) ("The Jones Group" or the "Company") and Sycamore Partners yesterday announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which affiliates of Sycamore Partners will acquire The Jones Group for $15.00 per share in cash, or a total of approximately $1.2 billion. The transaction is valued at approximately $2.2 billion, including net debt. Upon completion of the transaction, The Jones Group will become a privately held company.
Under the terms of the agreement, The Jones Group's shareholders will receive $15.00 in cash for each share of The Jones Group's common stock. This represents a premium of approximately 19% to The Jones Group's 30-day volume weighted average stock price for the period ended April 11, 2013, the last trading day prior to when media speculation began regarding the Company's plans to sell all or parts of its portfolio. The agreement was unanimously approved by The Jones Group's Board of Directors.
Sidney Kimmel, The Jones Group Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: "We are pleased to have reached this agreement, which we believe is a positive development for all of our stakeholders. This business, which I founded nearly 45 years ago, has expanded into a global portfolio of powerful brands. I am proud of our heritage and believe The Jones Group's brands will thrive through our partnership with Sycamore."
Wesley R. Card, The Jones Group Chief Executive Officer, said: "This transaction is a result of diligent analysis and thoughtful strategic deliberations over many months with the assistance of our advisors. This all-cash transaction delivers immediate and compelling value to our shareholders. Sycamore Partners is an experienced investor in the retail sector, and, as a private company, Jones will have the flexibility to help our brands reach their true potential. We look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional products that resonate with our customers."
Stefan Kaluzny, Managing Director of Sycamore Partners, said: "We are honored that the Board of The Jones Group has entrusted Sycamore Partners as the steward of this portfolio of iconic brands. We look forward to a successful partnership with the Company's talented associates as we continue to serve The Jones Group's many loyal customers."
The acquisition, which is structured as a one-step merger with The Jones Group as the surviving corporation, is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of shareholder and regulatory approvals. The acquisition requires the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast by the holders of outstanding shares of the Company's stock, which will be sought at a special meeting of shareholders. The transaction is currently expected to close in the second quarter of 2014.
In connection with the merger agreement, Wesley R. Card and Richard Dickson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Branded Businesses at The Jones Group, who in the aggregate are holders of approximately 2.9% of the Company's stock, have each signed customary support agreements pursuant to which they have agreed to vote their shares in favor of the merger.
Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. is acting as lead financial advisor to The Jones Group and Peter J. Solomon Company is acting as financial advisor to the Company's Board of Directors. Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP is acting as legal advisor to The Jones Group and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is acting as legal advisor to the independent directors of the Company's Board of Directors. BofA Merrill Lynch and Guggenheim Securities, are acting as financial advisors to Sycamore Partners. Winston & Strawn LLP, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and the Law Offices of Gary M. Holihan, P.C. are acting as legal advisors to Sycamore Partners.
About The Jones Group Inc.
The Jones Group Inc. (www.jonesgroupinc.com) is a leading global designer, marketer and wholesaler of over 35 brands with product expertise in apparel, footwear, jeanswear, jewelry and handbags. The Jones Group has a reputation for innovation, excellence in product quality and value, operational execution and talent. The Company also markets directly to consumers through branded specialty retail and outlet stores, through concessions at upscale department stores and through its e-commerce sites.
The Company's internationally recognized brands and licensing agreements (L) include: Nine West, Jones New York, Anne Klein, Kurt Geiger, Rachel Roy (L), Robert Rodriguez, Robbi & Nikki, Stuart Weitzman, Brian Atwood(L), Boutique 9, Easy Spirit, Carvela, Gloria Vanderbilt, l.e.i., Bandolino, Enzo Angiolini, Nine & Co., GLO, Joan & David, Miss KG, Kasper, Energie, Evan-Picone, Le Suit, Mootsies Tootsies, Grane, Erika, Napier, Jessica Simpson (L), Givenchy (L), Judith Jack, Albert Nipon, Pappagallo and Rafe (L).
About Sycamore Partners
Sycamore Partners is a private equity firm based in New York. Sycamore raised its first fund in 2011 with more than $1 billion in commitments from leading foundations, endowments, family offices, pension and sovereign wealth investors. Sycamore specializes in consumer- and retail-related investments, and its strategy is to partner with established management teams to improve the operating performance of their businesses. The firm's investment portfolio currently includes Hot Topic, Inc.; The Talbots, Inc.; MGF Sourcing; and Pathlight Capital. For more information, please visit www.sycamorepartners.com.
Loehmann's Going Chapter 11 Again
- Published 12/18/2013
Loehmann's has filed for bankruptcy and plans to liquidate its business.
Loehmann's Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in federal bankruptcy court in Manhattan this past Sunday (December 15, 2013). They indicated in filings that it plans to sell its remaining assets in an auction subject to the court's approval.
The New-York based retailer, which has 39 stores and its online operations, said in a statement that its business was effected by increased competition in the off-price retail niche and limited access to capital.
The company had previously filed for bankruptcy protection in 2010 due to overwhelming debt and emerged in 2011. It also filed for Chapter 11 reorganization in 1999, emerging in 2000 after closing 25 stores.
SB Capital Group, Tiger Capital Group and A & G Realty Partners, which have handled other retailer liquidations, have agreed to make an initial bid of $19 million for Loehmann's assets, according to court documents. The auction is expected to begin Dec. 30 and be approved by the court in early January.
Elegance undone, imbued with unmistakable sex appeal, inspired by the feeling of freedom and the warmth of the sun. Kate Moss strips down, literally and figuratively, in Stuart Weitzman's Spring 2014 ad campaign to reveal the definitive essence of effortless summer style. Photographed again by Mario Testino, in keeping with what is now an iconic visual vocabulary, the campaign invokes a sun-kissed and sensual energy, hinting at long, languid days in St. Tropez, with luxury footwear that seduce from day to night
Minimal make-up, wet hair and barely-there cover-ups enhance this laid-back, luxe Bohemian look. It provides a glimpse of the supermodel at her most beautiful. Sublime simplicity. Such simplicity is a key theme for the new Stuart Weitzman collection, evidenced most distinctly with the introduction of THE NUDIST. Sexy, strappy, sleek, minimal – this sandal is as close to bare as a fashionable foot can get.
Moss, who debuted as the face of the Stuart Weitzman brand in the Spring 2013 ad campaign, was chosen because of her unparalleled status as a global style icon. Moss exudes a sense of style and confidence that every woman aspires to emulate and in 2014, she is walking in Stuart Weitzman shoes.
In the world of Stuart Weitzman, "sexy" means being comfortable and confident in your own skin, and the campaign captures this essence in a relaxed, effortless, chic way while clearly showcasing the new season's essential silhouettes. The international advertising campaign will launch in the United States, Italy, France, England, Canada, Dubai, Germany, Spain and Asia. Outdoor advertising (billboards and kiosks) will run in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Milan, Paris and Hong Kong. Behind-the-scenes video and additional creative content will be featured on www.stuartweitzman.com and in Stuart Weitzman boutiques worldwide.
Stuart Weitzman is a division of The Jones Group Inc. (NYSE: JNY)
ABOUT STUART WEITZMAN HOLDINGS LLC
A little obsessed with shoes.
Stuart Weitzman Holdings LLC, a global leader in designer footwear, operates 45 retail stores across the United States, including New York, Beverly Hills, Chicago, Boston and Las Vegas. The company also has 59 international stores and is sold in more than 70 countries. A luxury brand built upon the idea of creating a beautifully constructed shoe, founder and designer Stuart Weitzman's main objective has always been to merge fashion and function. The first thing a women puts on in the morning and the last thing she takes off at night, his shoes are designed to feel as good as they look and to look as good as they feel.
ABOUT THE JONES GROUP INC.
The Jones Group Inc. is a leading global designer, marketer and wholesaler of over 35 brands with product expertise in apparel, footwear, jeanswear, jewelry and handbags. The Jones Group has a reputation for innovation, excellence in product quality and value, operational execution and talent. The Company also markets directly to consumers through branded specialty retail and outlet stores, through concessions at upscale department stores and through its e-commerce sites.
The Company's internationally recognized brands and licensing agreements (L) include: Nine West, Jones New York, Anne Klein, Kurt Geiger, Rachel Roy (L), Robert Rodriguez, Robbi & Nikki, Stuart Weitzman, Brian Atwood (L), Boutique 9, Easy Spirit, Carvela, Gloria Vanderbilt, l.e.i., Bandolino, Enzo Angiolini, Nine & Co., GLO, Joan & David, Miss KG, Kasper, Energie, Evan-Picone, Le Suit, Mootsies Tootsies, Grane, Erika, Napier, Jessica Simpson (L), Givenchy (L), Judith Jack, Albert Nipon, Pappagallo and Rafe (L).
Recent Articles
Robert Graham Retail Store at Mohegan Sun
- By Maxamillion Blick
- Published 01/9/2014
Fashion News Articles , Retail News Articles
- Unrated
Robert Graham is very pleased to announce that it has signed a new lease agreement to open a branded retail store featuring the full Robert Graham collection in The Shops at Mohegan Sun. The store will carry the complete range of Robert Graham, including men's sportswear, premium denim, footwear, furnishings, accessories, outerwear, and women's sportswear.
Cato Reports December 2013 Same-Store Sales Down
- By Maxamillion Blick
- Published 01/9/2014
Retail News Articles , Cato
- Unrated
The Cato Corporation reported sales for the five weeks ended January 4, 2014 of $100.1 million, a 3% decrease from sales of $103.3 million for the five weeks ended December 29, 2012. Same-store sales for the month decreased 4%.
Nordstrom Rack Open In Dayton
- By Maxamillion Blick
- Published 01/9/2014
Retail News Articles , Nordstrom
- Unrated
Seattle-based Nordstrom, Inc. announced plans to open a Nordstrom Rack at The Greene Town Center in Dayton, Ohio. The approximately 35,000-square-foot store is scheduled to open in fall 2014. The Greene is managed by Olshan Properties, formerly known as MPI, Mall Properties, Inc.
Uranium Look Changing Watch
- By Maxamillion Blick
- Published 01/8/2014
Accessories , Watches
- Unrated
Swiss watchmaker URANIUM WATCH invents watch skins and creates an exclusive, innovative customizable concept for watches. Now, a single watch can be transformed infinitely and adapted as much as its owner desires to match clothing, shoes, bags or total look and style.
URANIUM WATCH wristwatches can change looks according to fashion trends, making them awesomely in.
The watches are made up of casings, separate straps and in particular U-skins©, flexible and interchangeable waterproof skins to create an infinite number of looks. They can even be customized on demand from photos, drawings, designs and more.
Video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aVgl9BGlk7s
Photos: http://www.uraniumwatch.com/photos/
Make your watch: http://make.uraniumwatch.com
With this elegant, functional, sporty, chic, unisex and endlessly transformable collection, URANIUM Watch is targeting global markets covering every age group, and is also addressing the needs of promotions and events professionals.
URANIUM Watch has set an affordable pricing policy for this new, exclusive collection: starting prices are from 59 € (75$) and the U-skins to change looks are only 5 € (6.5$).
The watches are sold through specialized outlets (watch or jewelry stores, clothing or fashion accessory stores) and department stores, where each distributor can define looks adapted to the point of sale. The watches are also sold over the internet on the brand's official site: http://www.uraniumwatch.com
ABOUT URANIUM WATCH:
URANIUM WATCH is a Swiss corporation specializing in the manufacture of innovative watches.
Come and meet URANIUM Watch at the next Printor/Bijorhca trade show in Paris from 24 to 27 January 2014.
Natural Fancy Vivid Purplish Pink Diamond Unveiled
- By Maxamillion Blick
- Published 01/8/2014
Accessories , Jewelry
- Unrated
Brazilian "Strawberry Pink" Diamond Ring Available by Appointment
An extremely rare Natural Fancy Vivid Purplish Pink Diamond from Brazil, known as the Strawberry Pink, is available by appointment only at select One and Only One™ locations nationwide. The 2-carat cushion-cut Strawberry Pink Diamond, VS1, is flanked by a pair of Natural Fancy Blue Diamonds (0.94 carat), set on a ring of platinum and rose gold. All three diamonds are accompanied by certificates from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). The price of the ring is available upon request.
"The color of this Brazilian Pink Diamond is so highly saturated it actually displays mysterious flashes of red," said Joe Padulo, CEO of Padulo Privé, an adviser to elite jewelers and luxury brands. "When you consider the staggering performance of Pink Diamonds at auction in the past three years, the Strawberry Pink will no doubt find its way to the portfolio of a discerning investor."
On November 12, 2013, at Sotheby's Geneva, New York-based diamond cutter Isaac Wolf beat three other bidders, two of them from the Far East, to buy the Pink Star, a 59.60-carat Fancy Vivid Pink Diamond, for $83 million. This is a record price for any gemstone at auction. The previous record was held by the Graff Pink, a 24.78-carat Fancy Intense Pink that was sold for $45.6 million in 2010, at Sotheby's Geneva. The 34.65-carat Princie, a Fancy Intense Pink, raised $39.3 million at Christie's in New York last April.
"Frankly, when I sold the Graff three years ago, I thought it would be a record for a very long time. Tonight's price is really quite extraordinary three years later," Sotheby's auctioneer David Bennett told Reuters on November 12, 2013, "It means the three top prices paid for gemstones are all pink diamonds."
Of all diamond colors, pink is the most intriguing. Unlike other colored diamonds, the phenomenon of Natural Pink Diamonds is a scientific mystery. It is thought that the color is created by a twist within the atomic lattice during formation, the result of immense heat and pressure beneath the earth's surface. Heavily saturated pure pinks and purplish pinks are considered prized collectibles, with prices reflecting their rarity and desirability.
To make an appointment to view the Natural Fancy Vivid Purplish Pink Diamond Ring, please visit: www.TheOneAndOnlyOne.com.
SOURCE The One and Only One
RG Barry Names Foot Petals President
- By Maxamillion Blick
- Published 01/8/2014
Shoes , Career News Articles
- Unrated
RG Barry Brands has named Jeff Cosgrove to head its Foot Petals Business Unit, effective immediately.
Mr. Cosgrove has most recently served as the Company's Vice President, Sales & Merchandising and Off-Price Channel Sales.
"Jeff has filled several critical sales and merchandising roles with us since joining our team in November 2008, and we believe he is the right leader to drive continued growth in our comfort insert business while aligning that business with the vast changes currently taking place in the retail marketplace," said Greg Tunney, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Foot Petals founder Tina Aldatz added, "Having worked with Jeff, I am excited about his balanced background with both large footwear brands and as an entrepreneur. His unique skill set and leadership experience will allow our team to grow the business while maintaining the original designer vision of providing comfort solutions that allow women to wear the shoes they love."
Cosgrove brings extensive senior level management experience to his new role including stints as Executive Vice President of Easy Spirit brand Sales and Operations at US Shoe and Executive Vice President Marketing and Sales while at Rockport. He also held sales positions with Wolverine Worldwide and Brown Shoe. Cosgrove is a graduate of Shippensburg University, Shippensburg, PA, and will continue to be based at RG Barry's suburban Columbus headquarters.
About RG Barry
RG Barry creates and markets accessories brands and fashionable, solution-oriented products for a great life. In addition to Foot Petals, our primary brands include Dearfoams slippers dearfoams.com; and baggallini handbags, totes and travel accessories baggallini.com. To learn more, visit us at rgbarry.com.
Loehmann's Going-Out-Of-Business Sale
- By Maxamillion Blick
- Published 01/8/2014
Retail News Articles
- Unrated
--Shoppers can seize once-in-a-lifetime discounts on men's and women's designer clothes
After almost 93 years, Loehmann's, the premier upscale off-price specialty retailer that originated the concept, is going out of business.
The U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan approved an order authorizing a joint venture formed by SB Capital Group, LLC, Tiger Capital Group, LLC, and A & G Realty Partners, to conduct "Going Out of Business" sales in each of Loehmann's 39 locations in 11 states and the District of Columbia. More than $65 million of current in-season inventory and new arrivals from many of the top designer names will be liquidated during the sale, which begins tomorrow, January 9.
Chic-Finder Social Search Engine Mobile App
- By Maxamillion Blick
- Published 01/2/2014
Fashion News Articles , Technology News Articles
- Unrated
Chic-Finder (www.chic-finder.com), an online fashion social search engine, has launched its similar named mobile application targeted towards fashion-conscious iOS users.
Wang Gang, founder of Chic-Finder, created the fashion start-up to accommodate women around the globe with the ease of finding visually similar clothing, shoes and bags that they desire according to their financial means.
"We want to bring the experience closer to the user. Using the app, users can now snap a picture of that stylish stranger, the celebrity in the magazine, expensive fashion products they see in the shopping malls or even the dress worn by a character in TV.
"They just need to upload to get instant results. From there, they can explore through the selection and find an alternative to purchase on the spot," said Wang Gang.
"It's fast and efficient as it saves the user time and frustration from having to browse the Internet for hours to find a similar look.
"Furthermore, we are affiliated with around 300 global ecommerce stores and with over a million products in our catalogue, there is bound to be something for everyone. This is also definitely faster than getting a personal stylist who will only find similar items limited to their store," he further explains.
Hoping to create a bustling and dynamic fashion community, users can choose to search, discover and create collections, shop or head on to the trending section to know more about what the majority of users are buying. With a high-tech team that's consistently improving the brain behind the technology, the algorithm is often reworked to ensure best results are delivered.
However, with chaotic backgrounds and clutter in the picture, will it still be able to generate results that are visually similar?
"Definitely," said Gang.
"We understand the importance of having a seamless search process for the user. We have spent close to a year in perfecting a technology that delivers impressive visual results even with bad conditions such as bad lighting or a messy background. The science behind the search is perceptive enough to differentiate what should be searchable," he further added.
Free to download, Chic-Finder is available at the App Store from 2ndJanuary 2014 onwards.
About the Team
Led by Wang Gang who has over 8 years of experience in computer vision, the Chic-Finder team has a combined experience of 25 years in computer vision, software engineering, mobile development and fashion industry. Passionate about creating visual solutions that is beneficial to digital businesses, the team is constantly innovating new solutions that could help create more engagement and interaction between users and the
Learn more about this fashion app at http://www.chic-finder.com/app/
Crocs Financial Partnership with Blackstone
- By Maxamillion Blick
- Published 01/2/2014
Shoes
- Unrated
Blackstone agrees to purchase $200 million of Convertible
Preferred Stock
Share Repurchase Authorization Increased to $350 Million
John McCarvel Announces Retirement
Company Reaffirms Low End of Prior Fourth Quarter Guidance
Expects Revenue of Approximately $220 million and Loss of 23 cents per Diluted
Share
2013 China Trends Index White Paper from Trends Media Group
- By Maxamillion Blick
- Published 01/2/2014
Fashion Trends - Trend Spotting and Forecasting
- Unrated
Unveiling the "Five Forces" Research Model and Key Findings in Chinese Fashion Industry
China's leading fashion and lifestyle publisher Trends Media Group hosted a press conference to release the 2013 China Trends Index (CTI) White Paper, presenting key findings of fashion and announcing 2013 CTI Rankings of The Most Attractive Brands, The Most Desirable Luxury Brands, The Most Desirable Chinese Designer Brands, Top Chinese Designers, Top Young Chinese Designers, and The Most Fashionable Cities in China.
The White Paper indicates that fashion media industry is now embracing a new era, in which the publications should provide not only content but also consumption channels. Brand cultures and values are highlighted. Traditional retailers still play a leading role while online shopping is catching up.
Over 200 guests were invited, including representatives from luxury, fashion and lifestyle brands, top Chinese designers, government officials, and media.
About China Trends Index
CTI aims to provide intelligence support and professional guidance for fashion enterprises and designers in China.
· In 2006, CTI outlined the features of China's fashion consumption market.
· In 2011, the ranking of China's most fashionable cities was released.
· 2012 CTI listed the top luxury brands in China's 20 cities, the ranking of the most popular apparel, jewelry, watches, cars, and cosmetics in China and the top 10 most appealing Chinese designer brands.
· 2013 CTI focused on the five driving forces of China's fashion industry: media, brand, retailing, designer and cities.
About Trends Media Group
Trends Media Group publishes 17 magazine titles including "Cosmopolitan", "Esquire", "Harper's Bazaar", "Bazaar Men's Style", "Bazaar Jewelry", "National Geographic", "FHM", "Car", "Robb Report", "Trends Health", and other custom-made titles such as "Audi" with operations in editorial, advertising, printing, distribution, digital publishing, and new media. It has become a media conglomerate with cross-media capabilities, headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Shanghai and Guangzhou.